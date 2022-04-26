First Trust Advisors LP Has $175.99 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $175,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 301,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.