First Trust Advisors LP Has $346.21 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $346,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,671. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

