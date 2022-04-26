First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $107,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 129,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 326,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.