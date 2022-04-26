First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 39,694 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.84% of Keysight Technologies worth $319,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. 43,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,988. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

