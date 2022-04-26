First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 49,361 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Lockheed Martin worth $276,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.26. 86,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.62 and a 200-day moving average of $386.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

