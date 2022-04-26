First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 55,691 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $146,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 184,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.77.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

