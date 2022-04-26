First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 796,972 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of VMware worth $436,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after acquiring an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,808,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $329,024,000 after acquiring an additional 374,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of VMW traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 21,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,711. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

