First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $113,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.61. 711,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

