First Trust Advisors LP Sells 104,492 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $118,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,965. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

