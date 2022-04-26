First Trust Advisors LP Sells 149,477 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $126,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 616,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,031. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

