First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,334 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Snowflake worth $375,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

Snowflake stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.69. 176,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,290. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

