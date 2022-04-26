First Trust Advisors LP Sells 62,795 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $311,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.2% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. 89,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,292. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

