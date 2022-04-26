First Trust Advisors LP Sells 771,675 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.03% of Pure Storage worth $286,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pure Storage by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pure Storage by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $9,416,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 151,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

