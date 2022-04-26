First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $173,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.