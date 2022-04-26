First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,776 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $140,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 582,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.