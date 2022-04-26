First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

