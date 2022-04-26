First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
