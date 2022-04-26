Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

PFO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

