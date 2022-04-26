Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

PFO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.