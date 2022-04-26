Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Down 7.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

