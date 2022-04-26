Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 673,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,986. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

