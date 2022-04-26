Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.85

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,162.73. Focusrite has a 1 year low of GBX 850.90 ($10.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,830 ($23.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £657.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.82.
Focusrite Company Profile (Get Rating)
