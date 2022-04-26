Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 490,032 shares.The stock last traded at $75.53 and had previously closed at $76.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.8483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.