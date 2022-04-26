Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.72.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

