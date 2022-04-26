Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

FC traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,822. The stock has a market cap of $588.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

