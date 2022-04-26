Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. 4,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

