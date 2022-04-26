Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.