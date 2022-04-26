Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($101.08) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

