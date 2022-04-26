FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 7.1%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 18,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,240,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

