GAMEE 1-Day Volume Tops $2.60 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.10 or 0.07374239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

