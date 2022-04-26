GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

