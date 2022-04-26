GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.