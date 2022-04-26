GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of GPS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. GAP has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

