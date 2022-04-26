Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3,393.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Generac by 69.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac stock traded down $12.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,152. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

