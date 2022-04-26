General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.70. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$7.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.76.

GM stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 20,242,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

