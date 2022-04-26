General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 5.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $45,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.76.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. 900,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.