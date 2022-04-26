GenesisX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $47,362.90 and $163.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,448,858 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

