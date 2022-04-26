GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.