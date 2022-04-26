Gifto Price Reaches $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and $5.69 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00032618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00102194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

