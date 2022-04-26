GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 74,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.35) to GBX 1,775 ($22.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 125,981 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

