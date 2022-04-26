GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 7.7% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $215,554.01 and approximately $275.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.28 or 0.07399296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00258563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.00779560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00628916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00080933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00388318 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

