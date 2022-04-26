GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GFS) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 26th. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $2,585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

