Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will announce $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.65 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Globalstar reported sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GSAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 18,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,076. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

