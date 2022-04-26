GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

