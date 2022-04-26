GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.70

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.70 and last traded at $114.80, with a volume of 1097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

