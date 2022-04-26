Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.07

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 14373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 229.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

