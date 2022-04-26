Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.98

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 1548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRC. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $861.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.