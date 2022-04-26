Governor DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,510.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $41,510.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.48 or 0.07394029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

