Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.18 billion.Graphic Packaging also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-2.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.91.

GPK traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 94,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,842 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

