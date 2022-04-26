GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 250000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04.
About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)
