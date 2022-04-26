Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 2,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.