Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.40. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

